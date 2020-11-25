No free COVID-19 tests for travel purpose, says Goa minister

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Medical College and Hospital will not conduct any coronavirus test for travel purpose and those wanting to get themselves tested can do so after paying a fee at district hospitals, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said here on Tuesday.

Officials said there is a surge in test requests from people of Maharashtra who have been holidaying here since the neighbouring state has made it mandatory for people coming in from Goa to confirm their coronavirus negative status.

"Goa Medical College and Directorate of Health Services has been directed not to carry out COVID test pertaining for travel purpose. The Health Dept is here to keep the people of Goa safe. GMC and DHS are already doing RTPCR tests as per the existing SOPs laid down by Govt of Goa," Rane tweeted.

"People wishing to avail COVID test for travel purpose should visit either North Goa or South Goa District Hospitals. The RTPCR test will be conducted on a chargeable basis, the decision on the same will be taken by Hon'ble Chief Minister shortly," he said in another tweet.

All tests recommended by doctors will continue as before, he added.

The state's coronavirus caseload went up by 167 and reached 47,068 on Tuesday, while the toll rose to 679 after two people succumbed to the infection, said an official.

The number of people who have recovered increased by 85 during the day to touch 45,168, he added.

The number of active cases is now 1221, he said.

A total of 2,004 samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,068, new cases 167, death toll 679, discharged 45,168, active cases 1,221, samples tested till date 3,34,198.