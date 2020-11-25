STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No free COVID-19 tests for travel purpose, says Goa minister

Officials said there is a surge in test requests from people of Maharashtra who have been holidaying here.

Published: 25th November 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Medical College and Hospital will not conduct any coronavirus test for travel purpose and those wanting to get themselves tested can do so after paying a fee at district hospitals, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said here on Tuesday.

Officials said there is a surge in test requests from people of Maharashtra who have been holidaying here since the neighbouring state has made it mandatory for people coming in from Goa to confirm their coronavirus negative status.

"Goa Medical College and Directorate of Health Services has been directed not to carry out COVID test pertaining for travel purpose. The Health Dept is here to keep the people of Goa safe. GMC and DHS are already doing RTPCR tests as per the existing SOPs laid down by Govt of Goa," Rane tweeted.

"People wishing to avail COVID test for travel purpose should visit either North Goa or South Goa District Hospitals. The RTPCR test will be conducted on a chargeable basis, the decision on the same will be taken by Hon'ble Chief Minister shortly," he said in another tweet.

All tests recommended by doctors will continue as before, he added.

The state's  coronavirus caseload went up by 167 and reached 47,068 on Tuesday, while the toll rose to 679 after two people succumbed to the infection, said an official.

The number of people who have recovered increased by 85 during the day to touch 45,168, he added.

The number of active cases is now 1221, he said.

A total of 2,004 samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,068, new cases 167, death toll 679, discharged 45,168, active cases 1,221, samples tested till date 3,34,198.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Goa Medical College and Hospital Vishwajit Rane
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp