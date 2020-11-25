STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges people to follow limits on number of guests attending wedding functions

As per the guidelines, up to 100 people are allowed to attend a marriage function in Rajasthan.

Published: 25th November 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday appealed to the people of Rajasthan to follow recent guidelines on size of gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19 and not exceed the number of guests allowed to attend wedding functions.

As per the guidelines, up to 100 people are allowed to attend a marriage function in Rajasthan.

The state government has also increased the penalty amount from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 if more than 100 people gather in marriages and other events.

Gehlot said the state government is taking all steps to ensure that lives are saved during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The restrictions announced are for our own safety," the chief minister said.

"As the wedding season begins from today, my appeal to all is to comply with rules and regulations put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. All must wear a mask, keep social distancing and not exceed the number of guests allowed in a function," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"Please celebrate happy occasions but do not neglect health protocols. Let us defeat corona by remaining cautious & abiding by the rules," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan marriage function COVID-19
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Indian cricketers dominate: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp