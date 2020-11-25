STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
States can impose local restrictions under MHA's new Covid-19 guidelines

The month-long guidelines will be effective from December 1 and will remain in force up to December 31.

Published: 25th November 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19

A team of doctors wearing protective suits collect samples for COVID-19. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: States and union territories can impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19, but they will have to consult the Centre before imposing any lockdown outside the containment zones, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

While issuing guidelines for "Surveillance, Containment and Caution" for December, the MHA said the main focus of the directive is to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the spread of COVID-19 that are visible in the steady decline in the number of active cases in the country.

The guidelines said that keeping in view the recent spike in new cases in a few states and UTs, ongoing festival season and onset of winter, it is emphasised that to fully overcome the pandemic there is a need to maintain caution and to strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy.

The containment strategy should be focussed on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines and SOPs issued by the MHA and Ministry of Health, they said.

"States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19 such as night curfew.

"However, state and UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/ district/ sub-division/City level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," the guidelines said.

The guidelines will be effective from December 1 to December 31.

