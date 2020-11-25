Two held for raping 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra

By PTI

THANE: Two persons have been arrested from Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the news of arrest of the duo on Tuesday night led to violence in their residential area, an officer said, adding that unidentified miscreants damaged some stalls.

"The accused duo were booked on the charge of rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," DCP, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan told reporters.