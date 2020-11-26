STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2 soldiers martyred in militant attack in Kashmir

Police sources said the militants fired at Armymen, who were part of Road Opening Party (ROP), on Srinagar-Baramulla road at HMT area in the outskirts of Srinagar in the afternoon.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two soldiers were killed in a militant attack in the HMT area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Police sources said the militants fired at Armymen, who were part of Road Opening Party (ROP), on Srinagar-Baramulla road at HMT area in the outskirts of Srinagar in the afternoon.

They said two jawans sustained multiple bullet injuries and were evacuated to the military hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar where both succumbed to injuries.

Immediately after the militant attack, police, CRPF, and Army personnel rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack. Top security officials have also rushed to the area to take stock of the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir terror Pak terror Indian Army J&K Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp