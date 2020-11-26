2 soldiers martyred in militant attack in Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two soldiers were killed in a militant attack in the HMT area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Police sources said the militants fired at Armymen, who were part of Road Opening Party (ROP), on Srinagar-Baramulla road at HMT area in the outskirts of Srinagar in the afternoon.

They said two jawans sustained multiple bullet injuries and were evacuated to the military hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar where both succumbed to injuries.

Immediately after the militant attack, police, CRPF, and Army personnel rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack. Top security officials have also rushed to the area to take stock of the situation.