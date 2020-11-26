STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid travel curbs, Maharashtra tourism stakeholders to hold online protest on Friday

Representatives of 10 associations here will make a video of their protest messages and post it on social media platforms on Friday.

Published: 26th November 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepares kits to test for COVID-19 on a street in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AURANAGABAD: Tourism industry stakeholders in Aurangabad have decided to hold an online protest on Friday over their demand for reopening tourist spots and monuments in the Maharashtra district.

Monuments have been closed since March this year following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Representatives of 10 associations here will make a video of their protest messages and post it on social media platforms on Friday, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation president Jaswant Singh told PTI.

Travel agents, representatives of hotels and restaurants, tourist guides, shopkeepers and handicraft workers will come together for the protest, Singh said.

Earlier, various associations here had demanded reopening of monuments to help those involved in tourism business sustain their livelihood.

The Aurangabad circle office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had also written to the state government for reopening monuments here.

Meanwhile, ten out of the nearly 10,000 train passengers, who were screened at the railway stations located within the BMC limits on Wednesday, tested COVID-19 positive, civic officials said.

Of the 10 passengers, the highest number of five tested positive at Bandra Terminus, followed by three at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and one each at Dadar and Borivali stations, they said.

Rapid antigen test was conducted on the passengers who showed signs of the infection during the screening at the railway stations, the officials said.

As many as 9,779 passengers were screened by the civic teams at the major railway stations in the city, with the highest number of 3,400 passengers at Mumbai Central, followed by 2,047 at Bandra Terminus, 2,000 at Dadar, 1,079 CSMT, 938 atBorivali and 315 at LTT station, they said.

The move to screen the passengers came after the Maharashtra government issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Monday, making an RT-PCR negative report mandatory for the domestic air travellers as well as railway and road passengers arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat states.

Accordingly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had directed the ward offices to deploy staff at the railway stations in the metropolis to check the passengers' documents and conduct tests, if necessary.

The BMC's circular issued on Tuesday also asked the ward officers to conduct rapid antigen tests on symptomatic passengers at the railway stations and to coordinate with the private laboratories for collection of samples for antigen testing.

The government's SOPs say that "passengers not testing or found COVID-19 positive shall be sent to COVID Care Centre (CCC)" with the cost of further care being borne by passengers.

Mumbai currently has over 2.78 lakh COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, a video went viral on social media, in which several passengers with masks on face and luggage in hands were seen waiting in line in a crowded subway with no social distancing being maintained.

According to sources in the railway administration, the video was from Bandra Terminus and the subway had witnessed heavy rush as two trains, one from Rajasthan and another from Gujarat, arrived at the station at almost the same time.

Western Railway spokesperson, however, did not respond to the queries about it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp