'Amusing to see govt celebrate Constitution Day': Mehbooba fires fresh salvo

The country is celebrating the Constitution Day on Thursday to mark the adoption of the Constitution on this day in 1949.

Published: 26th November 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Thursday attacked the Centre on the occasion of Constitution Day, saying she found it "amusing" to see them celebrate the day as they have "already replaced" the Constitution with the "BJP's divisive agenda".

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said legislations like the Citizenship Amendment Act or the so-called 'love jihad law' were "affront" to the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution.

"Amusing to see GOI (Government of India) celebrate 'Constitution Day' since they have already replaced it with BJP's divisive agenda. CAA, NRC or creating laws like love jehad that are an affront to the fundamental rights granted by Indian Constitution & would put Hitler's regime to shame. Bravo! (sic)," Mehbooba said.

In another tweet, the PDP president alleged that Kashmiri leaders were being "harassed" by Central agencies such as the CBI, NIA and Enforcement Directorate and "being hounded" for participating in District Development Council (DDC) polls.

"Kashmiri leaders are being harassed by GOI's pet agencies like CBI, NIA & ED.

They are being hounded & punished for participating in DDC polls. BJP's designs of foisting puppets & proxies has been derailed much to their chagrin," she said.

