BJP a party of outsiders, has no place in Bengal: Mamata

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said she will never allow Bengal to be turned into a "riot-torn Gujarat".

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the BJP is a party of outsiders which has no place in the state.

Wondering why Union Home Minister Amit Shah is so busy with elections even when the situation on the country's border is not good, Banerjee said she has never seen such a "home minister in her career".

"There is no place for outsiders in Bengal. Those who come to the state only during elections and try to disturb peace of the state are not at all welcome, she said while addressing a press conference here. The BJP has recently divided the state into five organisational zones and put central leaders in charge of them.

"They (BJP) are saying they will convert West Bengal into Gujarat. Why do they want to turn our Bengal into a riot-torn place like Gujarat? We don't want riots," she said.

Banerjee, without naming BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, accused him of trying to "fake his arrest despite not being detained by the police" during a protest march by the saffron party here.

