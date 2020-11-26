STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Pali

The incident happened in Sadavas village under the Sadar police station limits on Wednesday, they said.

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A four-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony in a village in Rajasthan's Pali district was allegedly lured to a deserted field and raped by a 26-year-old man, police said on Thursday.

The minor victim had gone with her family to attend a wedding ceremony.

Finding her alone, the accused lured the girl to a field and allegedly raped her, SHO Bhanwarlal said.

He said accused Omaram Nayak was arrested late Wednesday night under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the girl.

She underwent a medical examination at a hospital and discharged, the SHO said, adding that the case was being investigated.

crime against children rape
