STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government suppressing democratic rights of farmers to protest: Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the farmers are standing resolutely in the face of "cruelty" perpetrated by the Haryana Police which used water cannons and teargas to disperse marching farmers

Published: 26th November 2020 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers headed to Delhi to stage protest attempt to break through police barricades. (Photo| ANI)

Farmers headed to Delhi to stage protest attempt to break through police barricades. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government for using force against farmers, alleging it was suppressing their democratic right to protest by stopping them from entering Delhi to voice their concerns against the new farm laws.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the farmers are standing resolutely in the face of "cruelty" perpetrated by the Haryana Police which used water cannons and teargas to disperse hundreds of farmers who were marching towards Delhi from Punjab.

Attacking the government, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it has taken away everything from farmers, including the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and is dousing them using water cannons, while it gives loan waiver, banks and airports to corporates.

Sharing a video of the incident, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The country's farmers are standing resolutely in the face of Modi government's cruelty against them."

He also shared a verse in Hindi lauding the courage of farmers protesting the farm laws.

Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter, "Instead of listening to the voice of farmers protesting against the laws that snatch the minimum support price from them, the BJP government attacks them with water in this cold."

"Everything is being taken away from farmers and banks, loan waivers, airports, railway stations are being distributed to the capitalists," she alleged in her tweet in Hindi.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the central and Haryana governments, asking what message do Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M L Khattar want to give by pitting soldiers and farmers.

"They are conspiring to push the country into civil war and that too on the occasion of Constitution Day," Surjewala alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

At a virtual press conference, party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh asked why the Centre was not allowing the farmers to exercise their constitutional right to protest.

"The BJP government is apathetic to farmers' rights after mortgaging them to their corporate friends," he alleged.

"Today marks a black day in history due to several reasons. It is highly unfortunate and denigrating that the present government is dedicated to only protecting the rights of a few," he said.

Vallabh said it is democratic and constitutional right of farmers to protest and voice their concern which the government is suppressing by the use of force. Vallabh said that on the eve of Constitution Day, farmers were stopped from entering Delhi with force in a number of instances.

"Does the constitution not guarantee rights for our farmers? Has the BJP government reserved the rights only for their privileged friends only. Can farmers enter Delhi? Or is Delhi reserved for people in suit-boot," he asked.

He asked why the government was so scared of farmers and why is it not engaging and holding discussions with them.

The Congress leader said the BJP government had promised to double farmers' income by 2022, but their situation has worsened in the saffron party's tenure as agricultural incomes fell to a 14-year low in 2018-19 and agricultural products witnessed the worst price slump in 18 years the same year.

Farmers and police in Haryana faced off at a bridge with the Ghaggar river flowing below, with tractors and trucks lined up and people waving black flags and shouting slogans.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new farm laws and farm unions have given a call of 'Delhi Chalo' to voice their concerns.

Haryana has sealed its borders with Punjab and the farmers seeking to reach Delhi clashed with the Haryana police after they broke barricades and the police used water cannons to stop them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Farmers march Farm laws water cannons Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp