Haridwar: No holy dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima due to COVID-19

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh converge on the banks of the Ganga

Published: 26th November 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

People gather on the banks of river Ganga to pay obeisance in Haridwar. (File | PTI)

By PTI

HARIDWAR: People will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Thursday.

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh converge on the banks of the Ganga here for a ritual bath in the river on the occasion every year.

However, in compliance with the Centre's guidelines in view of COVID-19, it has been decided to stop people from taking a bath in the river on Kartik Purnima this year as it will lead to crowding on the ghats which may cause spread of the virus, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar said.

Those who violate the orders will be punished under the  Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005, he said.

