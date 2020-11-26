IITs, NITs to offer engineering courses in mother tongue from next year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has started short-listing some Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) where the engineering courses will be offered in mother tongue beginning next year, the Union education ministry said on Thursday.

Offering technical education in mother tongue is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) adopted by the Centre this year.

In a review meeting of the various schemes by the ministry, education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank also directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure all scholarships and fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for the same.

He also directed that all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately.

“A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses imparting education in the mother tongue, will be opened from next academic year,” said a government statement. “A few IITs and NITs are being shortlisted for the same”.

Nishank said all the officials of the ministry are working to ensure proper implementation of NEP, with an aim to achieve holistic development of students and transformation of the education system in the country.

The National Testing Agency will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards, according to the details shared by the government.

“It was also decided that a campaign would be launched by the education ministry to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the tests next year,” it said.