STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a gaffe, Rajasthan BJP chief rakes up Vasundhara era 'love jihad' case

The phrase 'love jihad' manufactured to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony, says CM Ashok Gehlot.

Published: 26th November 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Politics over 'love jihad' intensified in Rajasthan after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP last week and accused it of "manufacturing a phrase to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony". 

The verbal duel between BJP and Congress leaders suddenly got a weird twist on Thursday. BJP state chief Satish Poonia raked up a shocking case of alleged 'love jihad' to embarrass CM Gehlot and his government but it eventually boomeranged on the BJP president as the issue had arisen during the tenure of the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

As a matter of fact, Poonia took to Twitter where he posted a newspaper cutting on alleged 'love jihad' to shame the Gehlot government. Besides making caustic comments, Poonia wondered when CM Gehlot would probe such instances of love jihad' which he claimed were regularly happening in Rajasthan. BJP President Poonia even queried: “When will the CM speak about injustices to these girls? Will the leader of Indian secularism and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shed some light on such cases?”

Shortly after Poonia’s tweets, a sharp counter-attack was launched. An OSD (Officer on Special Duty) in the CM Secretariat, Lokesh Sharma, came up with a revelation that amazed everyone. Sharma revealed that the newspaper cutting on the basis of which the BJP Chief had made all his 'love jihad' allegations pertained to a case that had arisen in 2017 when Rajasthan was under BJP rule and Vasundhara Raje was the Chief Minister of the state.
 
In his counter attack, CM Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma tweeted, “The newspaper report which formed the basis of the Honourable BJP President’s comments has been verified as a case of 2017. We are also sharing the link to that news report.” 

The alleged 'love jihad' case raised by the BJP state chief turned out to be an issue from May 2017 when the Rajasthan Police had uncovered a gang in Sikar district. In that racket, some unscrupulous men would lure minor girls into sexual relationships and make videos of their encounters. They would then threaten the girls with exposure. There were some instances where girls were pressured to undergo ‘Nikaah’ and even converted to Islam.  Once the girls accepted the terms, the gang would soon push them into flesh trade. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
love jihad Ashok Gehlot Satish Poonia Vasundhra Raje
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp