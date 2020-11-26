STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Saudi Arabia hold talks on Air Bubble agreement

Saudi Arabia had suspended all flights to and from India, due to a spike in Covid cases in the country. Sources said currently NRIs holding a Saudi visa are flying there via Dubai.

Published: 26th November 2020 03:51 AM

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India and Saudi Arabia have begun talks to set up ‘Air Bubble’ arrangements to facilitate unhindered travel between the two countries. According to a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Director General of Air Transport - General Authority of Civil Aviation Ali Rajab along with representatives of Indian and Saudi carriers held discussions on how to resume flights between the countries.

Saudi Arabia had suspended all flights to and from India, due to a spike in Covid cases in the country. Sources said currently NRIs holding a Saudi visa are flying there via Dubai. First they have to reach Dubai on a transit or visiting visa and then obtain clearance to travel Saudi. Tamil Nadu has a large number of people with valid work visas and are struggling to travel to Saudi directly.

Transport bubbles or “Air Travel Arrangements” are temporary facilities between two countries to restart commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended. Both countries enjoy benefits of the arrangements.

