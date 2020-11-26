STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left parties slam BJP over use of teargas, water cannons on protesting farmers in Haryana

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state's border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital in their "Delhi Chalo" march.

Published: 26th November 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel use water canons on farmers to stop them from crossing the Punjab-Haryana border during 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, near Ambala. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Left parties on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government for using water cannons and tear gas on farmers moving towards the national capital against the Centre's farm laws, saying it revealed the "anti-farmer face" of the saffron party.

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state's border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital in their "Delhi Chalo" march against the Centre's farm laws.

"This is an attack on the farmers by the BJP government. The CPI has always stood in support of the farmers and the violence against them is highly condemnable. This shows the true anti-farmer face of the BJP," said CPI general secretary D Raja.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury posted on Twitter photographs of protests from across the country, including that of farmers in Haryana, saying this was the "real India".

"This is the real India PM (Narendra) Modi. We shall make you listen to us. Withdraw your anti-national, anti-people policies," he said in an accompanying tweet.

Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering their state on their way to Delhi. Multi-level barricading has been put in many places.

"India's workforce: Workers and farmers, struck work in countrywide protests despite intimidation, threats and large-scale arrests. Against the ruinous economic policies of Modi government which are mercilessly attacking livelihoods of millions of people.Solidarity," Yechury said in a tweet.

A day-long strike was called for on Thursday by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Others are All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

Various independent federations and associations are also part of the joint platform.

They are protesting the new farm and labour laws, among other workers-related issues.

