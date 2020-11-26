MNS workers detained in Aurangabad for protest over power bills

By PTI

AURANGABAD: At least 36 workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained by the Aurangabad police on Thursday after they tried to take out a protest march against inflated power bills.

The MNS had planned a protest march from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Chowk to the Collector's Office in the city.

The police had denied permission for the march on Wednesday, an official said.

"We had planned a march to protest against inflated electricity bills. However, we were stopped by the police. We were detained and brought to a police station," the party's district chief Suhas Dashrathe told PTI.

The party will continue agitating against excess power bills issued to consumers in the state, he added.

When contacted, officials from Kranti Chowk police station said 36 party workers were detained and brought to police station, where further procedure is underway.