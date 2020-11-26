STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim body demands berth in 14-member Nitish Kumar cabinet

Citing figures, Front chief Parvez Siddiqui said that at least 25% of Muslim voters opted for the NDA in the just concluded Assembly polls "because of Nitish Kumar's image."

Published: 26th November 2020 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The National Minority Reservation Front on Wednesday demanded Muslim representation in the 14-member Nitish Kumar cabinet.



“Nitish Kumar is known to take everyone along the path of development. We are sure he would not disappoint the community and give adequate representation to the members,” Siddiqui told the media on Wednesday.

In the recent elections, 19 Muslim MLAs, including eight from RJD, five from AIMIM, four from Congress and one each from BSP and CPI-ML (Liberation), were elected.

There were 12 Muslim MLAs in the 2015 polls. The JD-U, the key component of the NDA, had fielded 11 Muslim candidates.

The rest of the three allies did not nominate any Muslim candidate.

However, not a single JD-U Muslim candidate could win on any seat. The front also urged the CM to expedite the restoration of Rajbhasha status for Urdu.

“The front has 50 lakh Muslims associated with it”, said Naushad Ahmed, an office-bearer of the Front.

