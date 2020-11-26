STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No local lockdown without Centre’s consent, 72 hours for contact tracing: New COVID-19 guidelines

District, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed, the guidelines also said.

Published: 26th November 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in certain states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday empowered states to impose local restrictions like night curfew but made it clear that no state or Union Territory can impose lockdown outside of containment zones without consultation with the Centre.

While issuing guidelines for ‘Surveillance, Containment and Caution’ for the month of December, the MHA said the main focus of the directive is to consolidate the substantial gains which are visible in the steady decline in the number of active cases in the country.

The MHA also said that the listing of contacts shall be carried out in respect of all persons found positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up for 14 days and 80 percent of contacts should be traced within 72 hours.

District, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed.

Quick isolation of COVID-19 patients shall be ensured in treatment facilities and home, subject to fulfilling the home isolation guidelines, and clinical interventions, as prescribed, shall be administered, the guidelines said.

The ministry said that the state and UT governments shall take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and to ensure strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

To enforce the core requirement of wearing of face masks, states and UTs may consider administrative actions, including the imposition of appropriate fines on persons not wearing face masks in public and workspaces it said.

Where the weekly case positivity rate is more than 10 percent, states and UTs concerned shall consider implementing staggered office timings and other suitable measures to reduce the number of employees attending office at a time, thereby ensuring social distancing.

The guidelines said that keeping in view the recent spike in new cases in a few states and UTs, ongoing festival season and onset of winter, it is emphasised that to fully overcome the pandemic there is a need to maintain caution and strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy.

The containment strategy should be focussed on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines and SOPs issued by the MHA and the Ministry of Health, they said.

"States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19 such as night curfew.

"However, state and UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/ district/ sub-division/City level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," the guidelines said.

Like in October and November, the following activities will continue to be restricted — cinema halls and theatres, with up to 50 percent capacity, swimming pools, only for training of sports persons and exhibition halls, only for business to business purposes.

Social, religious, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious gatherings in closed spaces are allowed with up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 200 persons. In open spaces, people wiil be allowed as per the size of the ground.

The new guidelines, however, added that states and UTs may reduce the ceiling to 100 persons or less in closed spaces based on their assessment.

In containment zones, there shall be strict perimeter control to ensure there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for supply of essential goods and services. 

The guidelines will be effective from December 1 to December 31.

The ministry said that local district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed.

State and UT governments shall ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard, the ministry said.

States and UTs are mandated to strictly enforce containment measures, SOPs on various activities and COVID-appropriate behavior and exercise caution and regulate crowds, a home ministry statement said.

The guidelines were enclosed with a list of 19 SOPs that have been issued from time to time to regulate the activities that have been permitted.

These SOPs shall be strictly enforced by the authorities concerned, who shall be responsible for their strict observance, the ministry said.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross-land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such movements.

According to the guidelines, states and UTs will ensure careful demarcation of containment zones by the district authorities at the micro-level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the health ministry in this regard.

The list of containment zones will be notified on the websites by the respective district collectors and by the states and UTs and this list will also be shared with the Union Health Ministry.

Within the demarcated containment zone, containment measures, as prescribed by the health ministry shall be scrupulously followed.

Only essential activities shall be allowed in the containment zones and there shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services, the guidelines said.

There shall be intensive house-to-house surveillance by teams formed for the purpose.

Besides, testing shall be carried out as per the prescribed protocol.

Surveillance for Influenza-Like Infections (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) cases shall be carried out in health facilities or outreach mobile units or through fever clinics in buffer zones.

Awareness shall be created in communities on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

For observance of social distancing in crowded places, especially in markets, weekly bazaars and public transport, the health ministry will issue an SOP, which shall be strictly enforced by the states and UT.

The national directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

The states and UTs also need to enforce social distancing in offices and cities.

Where the weekly case positivity rate is more than 10 percent, states and UTs concerned shall consider implementing staggered office timings and other suitable measures to reduce the number of employees attending office at the same time, thereby ensuring social distancing.

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 92 lakh with 44,376 new cases reported on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries surged to 86.42 lakh.

The death toll has reached 1,34,699 with 481 new fatalities.

The active caseload was 4,44,746 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,42,771, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.72 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 percent.

Of the 1,34,699 deaths reported in the country so far due to the disease, Maharashtra accounts for 46,683, followed by Karnataka (11,695), Tamil Nadu (11,639), Delhi (8,621), West Bengal (8,121), Uttar Pradesh (7,615), Andhra Pradesh (6,956), Punjab (4,653) and Gujarat (3,892).

According to the health ministry, more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With PTI Inputs)

