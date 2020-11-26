STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Operations at PSU banks partially hit due to trade union strike

Bank unions claimed that in the clearing grids, about 20 lakh cheques worth about Rs 18,000 crore could not be sent for clearance due to the strike.

Published: 26th November 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

strike

24-hour trade union strike saw market in complete shutdown down on Thursday. (Photo | EPS,Albin Mathew)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Banking services across the country were partially impacted on Thursday as some unions of public sector banks participated in a one-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

Operations such as cash deposit and withdrawal and cheque clearances were hit.

Bank unions claimed that in the clearing grids, about 20 lakh cheques worth about Rs 18,000 crore could not be sent for clearance due to the strike.

Even ATMs in some parts of the country went dry. However, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and private sector banks were functional.

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) participated in the strike.

Another bank officers' union -- All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) -- did not participate but extended "fraternal support" to the strike, its General Secretary Soumya Datta said.

The unions have launched the nationwide protest against the proposed move of the government for privatisation of public sector banks, he added.

The recent report of the RBI's Internal Working Group on allowing large corporates to enter into the banking sector seems to be a sinister design to provide another opportunity to loot deposits of savers of the country, he added.

It is an open secret that the current problem of non-performing assets (NPAs) is because of fraud and fund diversion by corporates, he further said.

Ten central trade unions, except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, observed the nationwide general strike to protest against various policies of the central government.

AIBEA, which has four lakh members from various public, private and some foreign banks, in a release claimed banking transactions were affected in states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar.

In Tamil Nadu, banks were closed in 16 districts as the government declared a holiday due to cyclone Nivar.

In Maharashtra, 30,000 bank employees joined the strike and demonstrated before their respective branches. In Mumbai, around 200 bank employees formed a human chain at Horniman Circle, Fort area.

Many lenders had intimated their customers in advance to use digital channels such as internet/ mobile banking and ATMs for their banking transactions. Bank employees protested against privatization of banks and outsourcing and contract system in jobs in the sector.

They also demanded adequate recruitment in the sector, stern action against big corporate defaulters, increase in rate of interest on bank deposits and reduction in service charges.

Unions in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) also participated in the strike.

The 10 central unions, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), called for the general strike against the new farm and labour laws, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSU banks Trade union strike
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp