Phone call row: BJP MLA Lallan Paswan files FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav

By Express News Service

PATNA: Lallan Paswan, the BJP MLA from Pirpaiti in Bhagalpur, lodged an FIR against fodder scam convict RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday at the Patna vigilance police station.

Disclosing this through a tweet, former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said that the FIR has been lodged by the BJP MLA under the Prevention of Corruption Act for making telephone calls from custody and offering ministerial berths to MLAs which amounts to bribing and alluring a public servant.

On Tuesday, Sushil Modi had said that Lalu Prasad had telephoned BJP MLA Lallan Paswan from the custody in Ranchi allegedly asking him to abstain from voting for the election of Speaker.

An audio clip of the conversation between Lalu Prasad and BJP MLA was also made viral.

The RJD had dubbed the audio clip as ‘fake’. The party said it was a conspiracy to defame the RJD chief. Sushil Modi through his tweet had also shared the cellphone number through which the call was made.

Lallan Paswan has alleged in the FIR that Lalu Prasad tried to allure him by offering a ministerial berth if the Grand Alliance formed the government.

After Paswan, the national president of VIP Mukesh Sahni also alleged that attempts were made to speak to him on behalf of Lalu Prasad.

Meanwhile, former CM and leader of HAM Jitan Ram Manjhi told the media that Lalu Prasad had also attempted to speak to his party MLAs seeking help.

Lalu Prasad was shifted from the RIMS director's bungalow to the hospital on Thursday following the phone-call controversy.