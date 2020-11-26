Terror case: PDP youth leader in NIA net ahead of J&K DDC polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NIA on Wednesday arrested PDP’s youth wing president Waheed Parra in connection with a terror case involving Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu and suspended DSP Davinder Singh.

Parra recently filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir.

Parra was arrested on the third day of his examination at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi and he will be taken to Jammu on a transit remand for production before NIA’s special court.

Parra’s name was mentioned by another terror accused, ex-sarpanch Tariq Mir, during the probe.

Singh is accused of harbouring Babu. According to the NIA charge sheet, Mir, was the main conspirator in the Singh case and was in the same car in which the police officer was travelling with Babu.

According to the agency, Mir has travelled to Pakistan at least five times. The NIA claims Mir has regularly met Hizbul Mujahideen operatives during his Pakistan visit.

The NIA accuses Parra of conspiring with Mir to help the Hizbul Mujahideen procure arms, ammunition and carry out anti-India activities.

“Today the NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People’s Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons,” NIA’s spokesperson said.

Slamming the arrest, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that he had no terror links and was being falsely charged just to blackmail and intimidate PDP and other mainstream political parties in J&K.

Para has been critical of the eviction of nomad Gujjar and Bakerwal from forest areas of J&K by the authorities.

