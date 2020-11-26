STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Today is Punjab's 26/11': Sukhbir Badal on stopping farmers' Delhi Chalo march

Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their onward march to Delhi to protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday slammed the Haryana government for trying to thwart farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, terming the attempt as "Punjab's 26/11".

"Today is Punjab's 26/11. We are witnessing the end of the right to democratic protest. @Akali_Dal condemns the Haryana govt & Centre for choosing to repress the peaceful farmer movement," said Badal in a tweet.

Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their onward march to Delhi to protest against the Centre's farm laws.

The SAD chief also lashed out at the BJP-led government in Haryana for using water cannons against farmers on the Punjab-Haryana border.

READ|Manohar Khattar hits out at Amarinder, tells him to stop 'inciting innocent farmers'

"The battle for the rights of Punjab farmers cannot be throttled by using water cannons against them. Our resolve will only strengthen further," he said.

Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also condemned the Haryana government for preventing farmers' entry to Haryana, saying it is a 'murder of democracy'.

"Murder of democracy on #ConstitutionDay! Farmers' voices stifled, water cannons used on annadata! I appeal to PM @narendramodi ji to direct Hry CM @mlkhattar ji to let our farmers' march on peacefully to convey their issues to Centre in Delhi. I stand in solidarity with them," tweeted Harsimrat Kaur.

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhbir Singh Badal Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp