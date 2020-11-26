STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan horror: Woman abducted, raped for 14 days in man's captivity in Kota jungle

The woman said she was able to approach the police after her father managed to rescue her from the 22-year-old man's captivity on November 22.

Published: 26th November 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

The rape of three minors in a single day has shaken Rajasthan - a state that records one of the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOTA: A 20-year-old woman has accused a man of abducting and raping her for 14 days while keeping her in his captivity in a jungle near Mandana town of Kota district, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint lodged at the Anta police station in neighbouring Baran district, the woman said she was able to approach the police after her father managed to rescue her from the 22-year-old man's captivity on November 22.

The woman said accused Phorulal Odd, a resident of Kapren town in Bundi district, abducted her on November 9 from her maternal uncle's village where she had gone to attend a marriage in the family, said Anta police station SHO Umesh Manaria.

He said the woman alleged that the man abducted her on his motorcycle when she had gone to the field to answer the nature's call and took her to a jungle where she was held hostage by the man and was raped repeatedly, said the SHO.

She told police that during her captivity, one day she managed to call up her father who rescued her, said the SHO, adding the father, however, had not lodged any complaint with the police when her daughter had gone missing.

The SHO said on the woman's complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against the man for kidnapping and rape and is trying to nab him.

The woman was earlier examined medically and her statement was recorded by a magistrate, said the SHO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Rajasthan Rape Kota Rape
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp