Rajasthan horror: Woman abducted, raped for 14 days in man's captivity in Kota jungle

By PTI

KOTA: A 20-year-old woman has accused a man of abducting and raping her for 14 days while keeping her in his captivity in a jungle near Mandana town of Kota district, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint lodged at the Anta police station in neighbouring Baran district, the woman said she was able to approach the police after her father managed to rescue her from the 22-year-old man's captivity on November 22.

The woman said accused Phorulal Odd, a resident of Kapren town in Bundi district, abducted her on November 9 from her maternal uncle's village where she had gone to attend a marriage in the family, said Anta police station SHO Umesh Manaria.

He said the woman alleged that the man abducted her on his motorcycle when she had gone to the field to answer the nature's call and took her to a jungle where she was held hostage by the man and was raped repeatedly, said the SHO.

She told police that during her captivity, one day she managed to call up her father who rescued her, said the SHO, adding the father, however, had not lodged any complaint with the police when her daughter had gone missing.

The SHO said on the woman's complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against the man for kidnapping and rape and is trying to nab him.

The woman was earlier examined medically and her statement was recorded by a magistrate, said the SHO.