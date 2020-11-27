STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agriculture minister invites farmers for talks on December 3, assures positive outcome

Farmers from Punjab have launched a Delhi Chalo agitation against the Centre’s decision to enforce the new farm laws, saying that the Acts do not guarantee Minimum Support Price.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday invited the agitating farmers for talks on December 3 assuring that the dialogue will have a positive outcome.

“I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate. We are ready to talk about issues and resolve differences. I am sure that our dialogue will have a positive result. The new farm laws were the need of the hour,” Tomar said. 

“In the coming time, it’s going to bring revolutionary changes. We have spoken at the secretary level in Punjab to dispel wrong notions of our farmer brothers there. We will talk on December 3,” the agriculture minister added.

Farmers from Punjab have launched a Delhi Chalo agitation against the Centre’s decision to enforce the new farm laws, saying that the Acts do not guarantee Minimum Support Price and will prove to be bad for small and marginal peasants. 

In October, farmer representatives from Punjab walked out of a meeting with the Union government on Wednesday alleging that it was not serious and was trying to foil their farm agitation. 

Recently, the farmer unions in Punjab had decided to allow the resumption of passenger train services for 15 days.

They had warned the BJP-led NDA government in Delhi of starting their protests once again if the talks fail to happen in the next 15 days.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Singh Tomar Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp