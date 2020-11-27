Agriculture minister invites farmers for talks on December 3, assures positive outcome

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday invited the agitating farmers for talks on December 3 assuring that the dialogue will have a positive outcome.

“I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate. We are ready to talk about issues and resolve differences. I am sure that our dialogue will have a positive result. The new farm laws were the need of the hour,” Tomar said.

“In the coming time, it’s going to bring revolutionary changes. We have spoken at the secretary level in Punjab to dispel wrong notions of our farmer brothers there. We will talk on December 3,” the agriculture minister added.

Farmers from Punjab have launched a Delhi Chalo agitation against the Centre’s decision to enforce the new farm laws, saying that the Acts do not guarantee Minimum Support Price and will prove to be bad for small and marginal peasants.

In October, farmer representatives from Punjab walked out of a meeting with the Union government on Wednesday alleging that it was not serious and was trying to foil their farm agitation.

Recently, the farmer unions in Punjab had decided to allow the resumption of passenger train services for 15 days.

They had warned the BJP-led NDA government in Delhi of starting their protests once again if the talks fail to happen in the next 15 days.