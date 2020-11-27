Ambedkar statue found fallen in Uttar Pradesh village, replaced: Police

By PTI

BALLIA: An Ambedkar statue was found damaged last night in a village under Maniyar police station of the district, a police official said on Friday A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, installed on a platform in Bhagipur village was found lying on the ground on Thursday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav.

It is, however, yet to be ascertained if the statue had fallen on its own or was intentionally damaged, he added.

In a bid to ensure that there is no tension in the village over the damaged statue, a new one was promptly installed in the place of the old one, ASP Yadav said.

As a precautionary measure, some security personnel too have been deployed in the village, he added.