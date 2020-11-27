STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid protests at Delhi-Haryana border, NDA ally Beniwal says Centre should withdraw new farm laws

The central government needs to take back the agricultural bills after hearing the issues of farmers coming to Delhi to protest against the agricultural bills, Hanuman Beniwal said in a tweet.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:36 AM

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal (photo| Facebook)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday said the Centre should listen to the farmers' issues and withdraw the recently passed farm laws.

The RLP is an ally of the ruling NDA government at the Centre.

It had contested the last election in Rajasthan in alliance with the BJP.

"The central government needs to take back the agricultural bills after hearing the issues of farmers coming to Delhi to protest against the agricultural bills," Beniwal said in a tweet.

He further said, "Governments of nearby states including Haryana should not adopt any oppressive policy against farmers. If the police and governments adopted oppressive policy against farmers, the RLP will hold demonstrations across the country, including in Rajasthan, in favour of farmers."

Beniwal said the Centre also needs to implement all the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission for the benefit of farmers.

