Bengal reports 3,489 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 4,73,987

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 8,270 after 46 more patients succumbed to the virus on Friday, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The coronavirus tally went up to 4,73,987 with 3,489 fresh cases, it said.

The discharge rate improved to 93.06 percent as 3,496 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

So far, 4,41,100 people have been cured in the state. West Bengal now has 24,617 active cases, the bulletin said.

Since Thursday, 45,127 samples have been tested for COVID-19.