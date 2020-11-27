STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI(M) MP Bikash Bhattacharya tests positive for COVID-19

Published: 27th November 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya (Screengrab | YouTube)

By PTI

KOLKATA: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has tested positive for the COVID-19, following which he is in home isolation, health department sources said on Friday.

Bhattacharya (69), a former Kolkata Mayor, has been keeping unwell for quite some time.

He gave his samples for the COVID-19 test which turned out to be positive, they said.

"Bhattacharya's report was received on Thursday. He has opted for home isolation. He is okay and his condition is stated to be stable. He has asked all those who came in contact with him to take the test," an official of the health department said.

Incidentally, a couple of days back Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Abdul Mannan tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

