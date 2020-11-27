STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight-year-old raped, killed in outskirts of Vrindavan in UP

The girl had gone missing a day before and her body was found near a multi-level parking in Chhatikara on Friday morning

Published: 27th November 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MATHURA: An eight-year-old girl was raped and killed on the outskirts of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Friday.

The girl had gone missing a day before and her body was found near a multi-level parking in Chhatikara on Friday morning, they said.

She had gone along with a woman to collect firewood from a forested area on Thursday and had been missing since then, police said.

The woman had unsuccessfully tried to trace the girl and then informed her family members, who approached the police in the evening, they said.

Police started a search operation with the help of the villagers but the minor could not be traced till late in the night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

He said the body was found in Chhatikara on Friday morning.

"According to the post-mortem report, she was raped and strangulated," SP (City) Udai Shanker Singh said.

SSP Grover said police teams were formed earlier to locate her. He said one person has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP rape case
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp