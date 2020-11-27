STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' protest: Delhi govt rejects police request to turn sports stadiums into temporary jails

Thousands of farmers have reached the borders of Delhi at Singhu, Tikri, Noida, Faridabad and Badarpur to conduct the 'Dilli Chalo' march demanding the repeal of the Centre's farm laws

Published: 27th November 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has denied permission to the Delhi Police to turn sports stadiums into temporary jails.

"The demands of farmers are justified. The central government should accept their demands. Having a peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every Indian citizen and the farmers are having a peaceful protest. Thus, the farmers should not be jailed for having a peaceful protest and the Delhi government is also not in favour of allowing stadiums to be used as temporary jails. Hence, permission is rejected," said Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the Delhi Police request.

Hundreds of farmers reached the Singhu and Tikri border and police used water cannons and shelled tear gas to disperse them.

In the South Delhi border, DCP RL Meena has taken stock of the situation at the border areas of Faridabad and Badarpur. Farmers have also reached that part of the national capital.

Apart from the Delhi Police, CISF, BSF and CRPF personnel have also been deployed in heavy numbers on the border areas to prevent the farmers from entering the city.

