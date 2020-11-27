STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have a list of cases against Opposition leaders, Uddhav warns rivals

“There are serious cases against them. If they try to mess up with my family, then I will show them my style of working.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned the Opposition parties of adopting a tit-for-tat policy if they run a vendetta campaign against his family. 

Uddhav said the Opposition leaders should not forget that they are not as clean as they project themselves.

“There are serious cases against them. If they try to mess up with my family, then I will show them my style of working. I know how to cook Khichdi. They have also got families,” Uddhav said in an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. 

The full interview will be published on Friday. Uddhav went on to claim that he has got a list of cases against the opposition leaders.

“If someone comes in our way, we will show them our style of way. I like the challenges and fight against them. We will not spare anyone who obstructs the development of Maharashtra,” he added.

The Centre and the Maharashtra government are at loggerheads over several issues, with the latest flashpoint being the ED raid on properties of  Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

