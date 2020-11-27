Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray alleges BJP misusing central investigation agencies to target Opposition

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that that the BJP-led central government has been misusing the central investigation agencies like ED and CBI to target the Opposition leaders and their families.

Uddhav Thackeray warned that the BJP should not misunderstand his silent and calm nature as submissive. “If the BJP tries to make create trouble for me and my party leaders and family members, then we will give tit for tat answer to them. I am against vindictive politics but when someone is using it, then I will also not hesitate to give them back a taste of their own medicine. They should not test our patience and dare to provoke us,” Thackeray said.

He further said those people who are giving trouble to them should not forget their past. “When these people who are in power were once in Opposition, at that time late Balasaheb Thackeray helped them. They should not be so ungrateful. I come from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Maharaj land, so I will not submit to the tyranny of power. I will continue to fight and those are troubling us should also remember that the power is not constant. Today, they are in power, tomorrow they will be in Opposition also,” Thackeray said.

Uddhav's statements were part of an interview to his party mouthpiece Saamana on Friday. In this interview, he spoke on various issue and said that two parties of different ideology came together for the benefit of Maharashtra and it happened because of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Uddhav Thackeray also said that the Shiv Sena will only win the next BMC elections. “Let the BJP try, but they will hit their head to the dead wall during BMC elections. People will continue to vote for Sena on the agenda of development. We have done a lot of development work in Mumbai and that will ensure our victory. No one will breach the citadel that is developed around Mumbai by Sena,” the Shiv Sena president said.