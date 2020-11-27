Media should restraint itself from spreading unreliable information: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the media should restraint itself from spreading unreliable information as unverified news coming into public domain is dangerous and may cause great damage.

Addressing students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), he said "People put their trust in the media to provide them authentic information."

It becomes the duty of every journalist to provide credibly and verified information to the public, he said, adding unverified news coming into the public domain is dangerous and may cause great damage.

Applauding the efforts of journalists during the pandemic, he said they have worked round the clock from ground zero to provide information to the public.

"The COVID war, which started from January 2020 is now into its eleventh month. Media has been an active partner during this journey," Vardhan was quoted as saying in a statement by the health ministry.

He also paid tributes to those who have sacrificed their lives in an attempt to provide information to the people.

"My list of corona warriors also includes journalists," he said.