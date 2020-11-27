Molestation case against senior official in Assam

By PTI

KOKRAJHAR: An FIR has been registered against an additional deputy commissioner of Kokrajhar district in lower Assam for allegedly molesting a woman on the pretext of settling her land dispute, a senior officer said.

After receiving a written complaint from the woman, police registered a case in Kokrajhar police station against the Assam Civil Services (ACS) official under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage modesty) of the IPC.

"A molestation complaint has been received by Kokrajhar Police Station against an ADC," Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roshan said.

A case has been registered in this connection and police are investigating the matter, he said.