PM Modi to visit Zydus' COVID-19 vaccine development centre in Gujarat

The drugmaker had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

Published: 27th November 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad on Saturday to get information about the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Friday.

Zydus Cadila's plant is situated at Changodar industrial area near Ahmedabad city.

"PM Narendra Modi will be on a brief visit of Gujarat on Saturday, during which, he will visit Zydus Cadila's facility to get first-hand information about the progress made by the company so far in terms of development of vaccine against coronavirus," Patel said.

An official said that the prime minister is likely arrive at the plant around 9.30 am.

From Ahmedabad, Modi is expected to visit Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for a COVID-19 vaccine.

