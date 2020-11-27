Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Dai-Didi clinics get good response

The recently launched special mobile medical facility Dai-Didi clinics are getting good response from womenfolk, especially in the slum areas. The clinics catering only to women are being operated by all-women staff including doctor, paramedical staff, technician and auxiliary nurse. Women of all ages were seen candidly sharing their health problems with doctors and female staff. The clinics also offer counselling on well-being, preventive care and issues related to reproductive health and family planning. The clinics are presently operating in Raipur, Bilaspur and Bhilai under the Mukhyamantri Urban Slum Health Scheme.

Community health workers seek fair pay

Mitanins — community health workers working within the state health system — are complaining that the incentive-based payment do not compensate them for the unending work they undertake during the pandemic. The Mitanin scheme is a Community Health volunteer programme, which was initiated by the Government of Chhattisgarh in 2002. The programme further progressed to lay foundation for the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) programme by the National Rural Health Mission. These workers are urging the Chhattisgarh government to honour the Jan Ghoshna Patra of giving `5,000 to Mitanins and provided with adequate masks and sanitisers besides the social security benefits for family members. Over 69,000 Mitanins are working in Chhattisgarh.

Jogi’s widow takes over as party chief

Dr Renu Jogi, widow of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, took over as the national president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-J. The regional party revamped its 21-member core committee and also announced other officer bearers at state and district levels. The JCC-J has four MLAs in a 90-member House and recently lost one of its strongholds, Marwahi, in the bypoll to the ruling Congress. For the first time in 20 years, no member from the Jogi family was in the poll fray. JCC-J was floated by Ajit Jogi in June 2016. His son Amit has blamed the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government for attempting to politically ‘finish’ his family.

Tennis academy to come up in Raipur

A tennis academy will come up in four acres of land in Raipur by March, 2022. The Chhattisgarh government has approved ` 17.75 crore for construction of a world class tennis courts, administrative building, hostel and a VIP gallery with seating capacity of 500 spectators besides the main tennis court. The tennis stadium will be spread over an area of 6,038 sq m. Apart from one main tennis court, there will be five practice courts. “Tennis players will get better opportunity to improve their talent,” said CM Bhupesh Baghel, who performed bhoomi pujan of the tennis academy.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com