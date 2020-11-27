STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to hold talks with farmers without further delay

He alleged that due to the "anti-people policies" of the NDA government, many sections of society have come out in protest.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers protesting against three new agriculture-related laws.

"All the farmers' organisations in the country are together at this time, therefore, considering the urgency of the situation, the Government of India should start a dialogue with those farmers without any delay," Gehlot tweeted.

"Due to the anti-people policies of the NDA government, many sections of the society have come out in protest. The farmers are also agitating against the black agricultural laws of the central government. Instead of addressing their concerns, the central government is against its own people," he claimed.

His remarks come after tension spiralled at the Shambhu border on Thursday as the Haryana Police used water cannons and teargas to disperse hundreds of farmers from Punjab who broke barricades, throwing some into the river, determined to enter the state as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the farm laws.

By late evening, a large group of them had reached the road toll plaza at Panipat, about 100 km from Delhi.

