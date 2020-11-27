STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said the state government has announced the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2019, Solar Energy Policy 2019, and Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy 2019 to attract investment.

Published: 27th November 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25.

This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to investors by making the process of investment in alternative energy in the state easier, Gehlot said.

He was addressing a special session of chief ministers during the third Global Renewable Energy Investors' Conference organised by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) virtually.

He said the geographical conditions of the state are favourable for solar power generation.

The chief minister said that currently, 10,000 MW solar and wind power projects have been installed and 27,000 MW capacity plants are being installed.

He said the central government has the capacity to produce 2.7 lakh MW of solar and wind energy in Rajasthan.

The state government is also constantly striving to achieve this goal in the long run.

Gehlot said that 1.25 lakh hectare land is available in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and other districts of the state.

He called upon the renewable energy producers, developers and investors present at the investor conference to come to Rajasthan to invest in this sector.

He also urged them to set up renewable energy plants taking advantage of various investment promotion policies of the state government.

Gehlot said the state government has announced the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2019, Solar Energy Policy 2019, and Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy 2019 to attract investment.

Gehlot said the cost of energy production has come down due to better policies.

Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy R K Singh said the cost of solar power production in the recently opened tenders has come down to Rs 2 and Rs 2.01, which is the lowest in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Solar energy
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp