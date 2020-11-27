STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand CM assures legal help to gangrape victim's parents

The incident occurred in February 2012, about 10 months before the Nirbhaya incident took place but didn't attract as much attention as the latter.

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has decided to provide legal aid to the family of February 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim. 

The case is different from December 2012 gangrape and murder of 'Nirbhaya'. 

The bulletin released from the Chief Minister's office said, "The parents of Damini (name changed) met Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat at the Chief Minister's residence. Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat said that what happened to Uttarakhand's daughter was devastating." 

Officials said that the CM assured the parents that he would be fully supporting their legal battle.

The family of the 19-year-old belongs to Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

The woman was abducted from Delhi, gang-raped and left to die in a mustard field in a village in Haryana. The incident occurred in February 2012, about 10 months before the Nirbhaya incident took place but didn't attract as much attention as the latter.

In year 2014, Delhi High Court had awarded death sentence to the three accused in the case. Later, the appeal was filed in the Supreme Court and the matter is still pending. 

