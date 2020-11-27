STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will keep global spotlight on cross-border terror: Jaishankar

India on Thursday, in an apparent  reference to Pakistan, said that it will continue to firmly keep the spotlight on cross-border terrorism and on the epicenter of the global challenge.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

“Will keep the global spotlight firmly on the menace of cross-border terrorism against India. And on the epicentre of global terrorism,” EAM S Jaishankar tweeted and also lauded the courage of the security personnel for resolutely continuing to defend the country.

“12 years since the horrific 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. Pay my homage to its victims. Applaud the courage of our security forces, who continue to defend our nation so resolutely,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar is currently in the UAE on the second leg of his three-nation tour. He had previously visited Bahrain and will head to the Seychelles on Friday.

“Thank HH @MohamedBinZayed for receiving me on arrival at Abu Dhabi. Conveyed the greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi . UAE’s care and consideration of its large Indian community is deeply appreciated. Discussed advancing our strategic cooperation in the post-COVID era. Exchanged views on important regional and international issues. Always a pleasure to return to UAE,” he tweeted upon his arrival in the UAE.

The minister also interacted with the Indian community in the UAE and lauded their efforts to work with the Indian mission to meet the Covid challenge.

He also assured them of the government’s responsiveness on post-corona normalcy. Jaishankar will head to Seychelles on Friday. 

