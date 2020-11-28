STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to over 93.5 lakh

According to the ICMR, over 13.82 crore samples have been tested up to November 27 with 11,57,605 samples being tested on Friday.

Published: 28th November 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Health worker carefully seals the cap of VTM after collecting sample for ccoronavirus at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Health worker carefully seals the cap of VTM after collecting sample for ccoronavirus at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.51 lakh with 41,322 new infections being reported in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recovered so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases increased to 93,51,109 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the virus claiming 485 more lives, the data updated at 8 am showed.

After showing an upward trend for three days in a row, the active COVID-19 caseload decreased to 4,54,940, remaining below 5 lakh for the 18th consecutive day.

It comprises 4.87 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

According to the ICMR, over 13.82 crore samples have been tested up to November 27 with 11,57,605 samples being tested on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India daily covid updates Healt ministry coronavirus
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp