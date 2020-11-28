COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to over 93.5 lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.51 lakh with 41,322 new infections being reported in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recovered so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases increased to 93,51,109 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the virus claiming 485 more lives, the data updated at 8 am showed.

After showing an upward trend for three days in a row, the active COVID-19 caseload decreased to 4,54,940, remaining below 5 lakh for the 18th consecutive day.

It comprises 4.87 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

According to the ICMR, over 13.82 crore samples have been tested up to November 27 with 11,57,605 samples being tested on Friday.