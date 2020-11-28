STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DDC polls: Justice done after 70 years of struggle, say West Pakistan refugees outside booths in Jammu

At the Purmandal block in Samba district, voters started queuing up outside polling stations in Khara village much before the scheduled start of the polling.

Published: 28th November 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

West Pakistani refugees stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes for the District Development Council elections, at a polling station in Akhnoor of Jammu district, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

West Pakistani refugees stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes for the District Development Council elections, at a polling station in Akhnoor of Jammu district, Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Enthusiasm was palpable among voters at polling booths here on Saturday as the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls and panchayat by-elections, the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since it was reorganised as a union territory last year, was underway.

With the abrogation of Article 370, several communities like West Pakistan refugees, Valmikis and Gurkhas are now eligible to vote in local elections, purchase land and apply for jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, and besides these, they can also contest elections.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Since then, the government has introduced several laws, including those related to land and domicile status.

"We have heard the words equality, justice and liberty, and today we are feeling the true meaning of these words," Sujati Bharti, a young voter from the West Pakistan refugee community, said standing in a queue outside a polling station at Kot Ghari in Akhnoor block in the outskirts of Jammu.

She thanked the Centre for its decision to do away with the special status, saying members of her community were exercising their right to vote in local elections after 70 years.

Bharti said she felt liberated as she stood in queue with permanent residents.

Justice has finally been granted after an over seven-decade-long struggle, she added.

Except for parliamentary elections, these refugees, were, till last year, barred in Jammu and Kashmir from voting in assembly, panchayat and urban local body polls.

ALSO READ: Eight-phase local polls begin Saturday in Jammu & Kashmir

Bishan Dass (67), another voter from the community, said he did not want to remember the past and instead, pinned hopes on a bright future in which his grandchildren could get jobs without moving outside.

"We feel empowered. Earlier nobody used to come to our places to seek votes. Today, every candidate came thrice knocking our doors," he said, flashing a victory sign.

Most of the West Pakistan refugees, after migrating from Pakistan during the Partition, settled in R S Pura, Akhnoor, Samba, Hiranagar and Jammu.

Currently, there are over 1.5 lakh refugees in the Union territory.

In the first leg of the eight-phased DDC elections, 43 constituencies will go to polls -- 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu.

Voting began at 7 am and will end aat 2 pm.

Out of a total of 1,475 candidates, 296 are contesting the first phase -- 172 in the Kashmir valley and 124 in the Jammu region.

By-elections to 12,153 panchayat constituencies are also taking place along with the DDC polls.

Out of these, 11,814 are in the Kashmir valley and the rest 339 in Jammu.

A total of 2,644 polling stations have been set up and there are around 7 lakh electors for this phase -- 3.72 lakh in Kashmir and 3.28 lakh in Jammu.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has made special arrangements to ensure guidelines and standard operating procedures are adhered to.

Tight security arrangements have also been made in and around the polling stations to ensure peaceful voting.

At the Purmandal block in Samba district, voters started queuing up outside polling stations in Khara village much before the scheduled start of the polling.

"This election is meant to strengthen grassroots democracy and ensure development at village level. We are voting with focus on the candidates who can provide us better facilities," 25-year-old Ashok Kumar said.

He said people in the area were facing tremendous hardships due to the scarcity of water and underdeveloped roads.

"We have to decided to vote for a DDC candidate who can be accessed easily and can address our day-to-day problems," Kumar said.

Chuni Lal, another voter, said they heard all the 10 candidates in the fray during campaigning and accordingly made up his mind.

He said he was hopeful that the maiden DDC elections would strengthen the Panchayati Raj system after successful conclusion of the Block Development Council elections, and also paves way for early Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls West Pakistan refugees Jammu
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp