STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Glittering stones are quartz': Geologists halt Nagaland 'diamond rush'

On November 25, a villager had stumbled upon a sparkling stone while farming. A video of it that went viral on social media excited the villagers so much that they started digging all over.

Published: 28th November 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

A lot of the stones were reportedly sold to people in Assam for lakhs of rupees by the villagers. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The glittering stones that caused a mad rush of “diamond” hunters in Nagaland’s Mon district were quartz, according to geologists who visited the site.

Official sources said a team from the state’s Geology and Mining Department had on Friday visited the remote Wanching village where the stones were found.

“The team believed these are quartz. It carried back some samples for further analysis to be certain about the findings,” Mon District Magistrate Thavaseelan K said on Saturday.

He said a lot of the stones were sold to people in Assam for lakhs of rupees by the villagers.

“I don’t know if the people purchased the stones believing them to be diamonds. But quartz also has some applications,” Thavaseelan said, adding “They dug out a lot of stones. I was told almost every household has got some stones. Apparently, a whole lot of stones were found at the site”.

Some locals said mass digging had stopped but some villagers were still digging.

Quartz is a hard, crystalline mineral composed of silicon and oxygen atoms. It is used as oscillators in radios, watches, and pressure gauges, and in the study of optics. Quartz is also used as an abrasive for sandblasting, grinding glass and cutting soft stones.

On November 25, a villager had stumbled upon a sparkling stone while farming. A video of it that went viral on social media excited the villagers so much that they started digging all over.

In fact, not just the villagers, even defence personnel visited the site to find out if the stones, dug out from too close to the surface, were indeed diamonds.

There are coal and petroleum deposits in Nagaland. Mon is known for its good quality coal. It is available also at the place where the stones were found.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland diamond quartz Wanching village diamond rush
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp