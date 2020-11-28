STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest? Police say no

Police, however, said she was not under house detention even as a security vehicle was parked in front of the main gate of Mehbooba’s residence to restrict the movement of people.

Published: 28th November 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was on Friday allegedly placed under house arrest at her Gupkar residence in Srinagar and barred from holding a press conference.

“I’ve been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted. 

The PDP chief was scheduled to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Para, who was arrested by the NIA for his alleged links with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Para was sent to 15-day NIA remand by a court on Friday.

“Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family.” 
In the evening, the police issued a statement saying Mehbooba was not under house arrest. “She was requested to postpone her visit to Pulwama purely due to security reasons,” it stated.  

TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir J&K police house arrest
