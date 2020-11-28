STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP MLA dies during treatment for post-COVID complications

A doctor who treated Bhalke said he was tested COVID- 19 positive on October 30 and returned home after recovery.

Published: 28th November 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Bharat Bhalke died here on Saturday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications, a hospital official said.

Bhalke (60), a three-term MLA from Pandharpur- Mangalvedha constituency in Solapur district was admitted to a Pune-based private hospital on November 9 after being diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A doctor who treated Bhalke said he was tested COVID- 19 positive on October 30 and returned home after recovery.

He was readmitted on November 9 after complaints of fever and cough, the doctor said.

Bhalke's condition deteriorated recently and he was on ventilator support.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited the hospital on Friday evening to inquire about his health. 

Bhalke had resigned from the House in 2018 over the demand of reservation for Maratha community. He was then a Congress MLA.

A former wrestler, Bhalke had defeated five-time MLA Sudhakar Paricharak - who died three months ago following post-COVID complications - in 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls.

Bhalke won the 2009 Assembly election as a Left front nominee, defeating former minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil.

He won again in 2014 on a Congress ticket and became an MLA for the third time, contesting the polls as a candidate of the Pawar-led NCP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke Coronavirus
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp