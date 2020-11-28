STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Night curfew, prohibitory orders imposed in Leh amid COVID-19 spike

Ladakh recorded one more COVID-related death and 44 new cases, taking the death toll to 114 and overall caseload to 8,272.

Published: 28th November 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir Village

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEH: The administration in Leh has imposed night curfew and banned the assembly of more than four people amid a fresh COVID-19 spike, an official said on Saturday.

Ladakh recorded one more COVID-related death and 44 new cases, taking the death toll to 114 and overall caseload to 8,272, officials said.

The self-imposed lockdown by the civil society group in Leh to contain the spread of coronavirus entered its sixth day on Saturday as the district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12.9 degrees Celsius.

The new COVID-related death was reported from Leh, taking the number of fatalities in the district to 73.

The other 41 deaths were reported from Kargil district, the officials said.

Of the 44 fresh cases, 42 were reported from Leh and two from Kargil, while 100 patients - 89 in Leh and 11 in Kargil - were discharged in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

They said the total number of cured patients had gone up to 7,254, which is 88 per cent of the total cases, while the number of active cases stands at 904 -- 799 in Leh and 105 in Kargil.

Concerned over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the last one month, district magistrate, Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, has ordered imposition of curfew and banning of the assembly of more than four people anywhere in the district, the official said.

"Only the number of persons as prescribed by the administration of UT of Ladakh shall be allowed to gather under exceptional circumstances like marriage ceremonies and funerals," the order read.

Vaishya, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), directed all government offices to work with a staff strength of 50 per cent and operation of all vehicles, including private and commercial, with a maximum of 50 per cent occupancy of seats.

"This order shall come into force from November 28 and will remain in effect till further order," he said.

There would be strict night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am throughout the district and non-essential services would not be allowed during this period without prior permission from the district magistrate, it said.

People who are under the home quarantine would strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leh Night Curfew COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp