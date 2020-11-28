STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three charred to death as vehicle catches fire after collision in Madhya Pradesh

Their vehicle was completely gutted before fire tenders could reach the spot.

Published: 28th November 2020 11:37 AM

car on fire

Image of car on fire used for representational purpose only. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

DEWAS: Three persons were charred to death when their four-wheeler caught fire after hitting a dumper in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident took place at Bhauransa on Bhopal-Indore highway, about 14 kms from the district headquarters, he said.

"The mishap occurred around 1.30 am when a tempo traveller collided head-on with a dumper that was coming from the wrong side," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kiran Sharma said.

After the accident, both the vehicles caught fire, he said.

"The driver of the dumper fled from the spot, but three persons in the tempo traveller got trapped inside the vehicle and were charred to death," he added.

Their vehicle was completely gutted before fire tenders could reach the spot.

The front portion of the dumper also got burnt, Sharma said.

The deceased were identified as Shyam Mali (45), Pappu Thakur (32) and Shivnarayan Namdeo (50), all residents of Ujjain.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post- mortem and investigation is underway, he said.

