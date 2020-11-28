STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC offices torched in Suvendu Adhikary's home district hours after he quits Mamata govt

"It was a fall out of the ruling party’s factional feud," said BJP leader from Contai Tapas Kumar Dalui.

Published: 28th November 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

Former West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Hours after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's "trusted" lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the state cabinet, violence erupted in the ruling party leader’s home district of East Midnapore where BJP supporters ransacked six Tparty offices of TMC and took control of them.

The incident took place at a time when there are high speculations that Adhikari might join the BJP ahead of the crucial 2021 Assembly elections. Political observers said if there is a change in Adhikari's political alignment, it is likely to cause a blow to the ruling party as the MLA from Nandigram Assembly constituency has a significant number of followers in more than 25 assembly seats.

"Those who carried out the attack on our party office were carrying BJP’s flags. They are followers of Adhikari. Anticipating their leader will join the saffron camp, they also shifted their allegiance to the BJP before Adhikari officially announces changes in his political allegiance," said a TMC leader.

Out of 16 Assembly constituencies in East Nandigram district, TMC bagged 14 in 2016 elections. Adhikari had played a key role in the Nandigram movement against the state government’s land acquisition.

"Adhikari and his followers can be a deciding factor in all the Assembly constituencies in the district. Besides, he has a strong support base in at least eight Assembly seats in adjoining West Midnapore district where he was assigned to work as the party’s observer. Other than this, the former minister has strong penetration in four Vidhansabha seats in Malda and Murshidabad districts," said the TMC leader.

However, it is not clear whether Adhikari will join the BJP or he will float a new political organisation and participate in the upcoming state election. After Adhikari resigned from Mamata’s cabinet on Friday, BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh said his party would welcome the TMC MLA if he joined the saffron camp.

The incident of ransacking took place in two blocks in the Khejuri Assembly constituency which known as one of Adhikari’s turf. "The bike-borne attackers ransacked our party offices and set them ablaze. They hoisted the flags of their party atop the party offices. The local administration remained mute spectators," said a TMC leader in Khejuri.     

TMC supporters put up roadblocks in the area in protest against the attack on their party offices. BJP, however, said no party worker was involved in the incident. "It was a fall out of the ruling party’s factional feud," said BJP leader from Contai Tapas Kumar Dalui.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikary TMC Bengal BJP Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp