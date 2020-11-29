52 people including staff of Indore Bench of MP High Court test Covid positive

By ANI

INDORE: As many as 322 samples from Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court were tested recently and 52 of them detected positive for COVID-19, said Amit Malakar, Nodal Officer of Indore (MP).

"322 samples (from Indore Bench of MP High Court) were tested from 23 to 27 November, out of these, 52 tested positive. The positivity rate is around 16 per cent. These cases have been home isolated. Most of these cases are staff who work at the High Court," Malakar told ANI.

"The number of cases has increased recently in Indore," he added.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 14,981 active COVID-19 cases, 1,85,013 recoveries and 3,237 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).