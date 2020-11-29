STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Delhi Chalo' protests: JJP urges Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Singh Chautala appealed to the Union government not to wait till December 3 to hold discussions with farmer unions.

Published: 29th November 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Jannayak Janta Party, the BJP's coalition partner in Haryana, on Saturday urged the Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers protesting against the new agriculture-related laws.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Singh Chautala appealed to the Union government not to wait till December 3 to hold discussions with farmer unions.

In a video message, Digvijay Singh Chautala said, "During the past two days, farmers, especially those from Haryana and Punjab, are marching to Delhi in support of their demands. Thousands of farmers are on roads to keep their views before the government."

"As the coronavirus pandemic is going on and in view of cold weather due to winter season, so that farmers do not face more problems, I appeal to the Centre that instead of December 3, all farmer outfits should be called on Saturday and their doubts should be removed," he said.

He said the events that unfolded in the past two days have pained countrymen.

"This government is sympathetic towards farmers. Therefore, I am hopeful that the Union agriculture minister and the prime minister will soon find a solution to this issue," Digvijay, who is president of the Indian National Students Organisation, said.

Meanwhile, the Congress slammed the JJP, saying they have betrayed farmers.

"Haryana's history will never forget (Deputy Chief Minister) Dushyant Chautala's betrayal towards farmers. They (JJP) sought votes from farmers against the BJP, promised loan waiver but today that farmer is on the roads facing water cannons and teargas shells. But the JJP is clinging on to power," senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

The JJP had fought the 2019 assembly polls against the BJP but later joined hands with them as the saffron party fell short of simple majority.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja slammed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for claiming that Haryana farmers have not participated in the stir and it was primarily the farmers from Punjab.

In a statement, Selja said, "Chief Minister Manohar Lal does not have enough courage to know the pain and suffering of the farmers of Haryana and raise their voice".

"That is why the chief minister is deliberately saying that farmers from Haryana are not participating in this movement. The truth is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about his capitalist friends and Chief Minister Manohar Lal is afraid of his high command. For this reason, the farmers of Haryana are protesting today," she said.

Selja, a former Union Minister, also questioned the "silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the farmers' movement".

"The prime minister does not have enough time to listen to farmers and say anything about their suffering," she claimed.

Selja said the entire nation witnessed the "oppressive action taken by the BJP-JJP government of Haryana on the farmers when it tried to stop them from moving towards Delhi".

"Chief Minister Manohar Lal did not learn anything from the anger that the farmers had expressed against the BJP-JJP government by defeating a candidate of the ruling combine in the Baroda bypolls," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Jannayak Janta Party Digvijay Singh Chautala Dushyant Chautala Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp