'Delhi Chalo' protests: JJP urges Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers

CHANDIGARH: The Jannayak Janta Party, the BJP's coalition partner in Haryana, on Saturday urged the Centre to immediately hold talks with farmers protesting against the new agriculture-related laws.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Singh Chautala appealed to the Union government not to wait till December 3 to hold discussions with farmer unions.

In a video message, Digvijay Singh Chautala said, "During the past two days, farmers, especially those from Haryana and Punjab, are marching to Delhi in support of their demands. Thousands of farmers are on roads to keep their views before the government."

"As the coronavirus pandemic is going on and in view of cold weather due to winter season, so that farmers do not face more problems, I appeal to the Centre that instead of December 3, all farmer outfits should be called on Saturday and their doubts should be removed," he said.

He said the events that unfolded in the past two days have pained countrymen.

"This government is sympathetic towards farmers. Therefore, I am hopeful that the Union agriculture minister and the prime minister will soon find a solution to this issue," Digvijay, who is president of the Indian National Students Organisation, said.

Meanwhile, the Congress slammed the JJP, saying they have betrayed farmers.

"Haryana's history will never forget (Deputy Chief Minister) Dushyant Chautala's betrayal towards farmers. They (JJP) sought votes from farmers against the BJP, promised loan waiver but today that farmer is on the roads facing water cannons and teargas shells. But the JJP is clinging on to power," senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

The JJP had fought the 2019 assembly polls against the BJP but later joined hands with them as the saffron party fell short of simple majority.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja slammed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for claiming that Haryana farmers have not participated in the stir and it was primarily the farmers from Punjab.

In a statement, Selja said, "Chief Minister Manohar Lal does not have enough courage to know the pain and suffering of the farmers of Haryana and raise their voice".

"That is why the chief minister is deliberately saying that farmers from Haryana are not participating in this movement. The truth is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about his capitalist friends and Chief Minister Manohar Lal is afraid of his high command. For this reason, the farmers of Haryana are protesting today," she said.

Selja, a former Union Minister, also questioned the "silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the farmers' movement".

"The prime minister does not have enough time to listen to farmers and say anything about their suffering," she claimed.

Selja said the entire nation witnessed the "oppressive action taken by the BJP-JJP government of Haryana on the farmers when it tried to stop them from moving towards Delhi".

"Chief Minister Manohar Lal did not learn anything from the anger that the farmers had expressed against the BJP-JJP government by defeating a candidate of the ruling combine in the Baroda bypolls," she said.